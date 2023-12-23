In the upcoming matchup versus the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Patrick Kane to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Kane stats and insights

In three of nine games this season, Kane has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Kane averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.9%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 112 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

