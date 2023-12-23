Paulding County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Paulding County, Ohio today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Paulding County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Antwerp High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Delphos, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
