Premier League Anytime Goal Scorer Prop Bets & Odds in the US Today, December 23
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Anytime goal scorer odds for players from around the Premier League are listed here, with six matches on the schedule Saturday.
Top Premier League Goal Scorer Odds Today
Callum Wilson, Newcastle United (+100)
- Opponent: Luton Town
- Games Played: 12
- Goals: 7
Alexander Isak, Newcastle United (+115)
- Opponent: Luton Town
- Games Played: 13
- Goals: 7
Heung Min Son, Tottenham Hotspur (+125)
- Opponent: Everton FC
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 10
Michael Ndiweni, Newcastle United (+150)
- Opponent: Luton Town
Mohamed Salah, Liverpool FC (+150)
- Opponent: Arsenal FC
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 11
Richarlison, Tottenham Hotspur (+160)
- Opponent: Everton FC
- Games Played: 15
- Goals: 4
Rodrigo Muniz, Fulham (+160)
- Opponent: Burnley FC
- Games Played: 12
- Goals: 0
Carlos Vinicius, Fulham (+170)
- Opponent: Burnley FC
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 2
Anthony Gordon, Newcastle United (+175)
- Opponent: Luton Town
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 6
Dominic Solanke, AFC Bournemouth (+180)
- Opponent: Nottingham Forest
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 8
Jarrod Bowen, West Ham United (+180)
- Opponent: Manchester United
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 9
Rasmus Hojlund, Manchester United (+180)
- Opponent: West Ham United
- Games Played: 13
- Goals: 0
Anthony Martial, Manchester United (+185)
- Opponent: West Ham United
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 1
Kieffer Moore, AFC Bournemouth (+200)
- Opponent: Nottingham Forest
- Games Played: 12
- Goals: 0
Darwin Nunez, Liverpool FC (+200)
- Opponent: Arsenal FC
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 4
Today's Premier League Games
|Matchup
|Kick-off
|TV Channel
|Manchester United @ West Ham United
|7:30 AM, ET
|USA Network (Watch on Fubo!)
|Everton FC @ Tottenham Hotspur
|10:00 AM, ET
|AFC Bournemouth @ Nottingham Forest
|10:00 AM, ET
|Burnley FC @ Fulham
|10:00 AM, ET
|Newcastle United @ Luton Town
|10:00 AM, ET
|USA Network (Watch on Fubo!)
|Arsenal FC @ Liverpool FC
|12:30 PM, ET
|NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo!)
