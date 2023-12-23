Robby Fabbri and the Detroit Red Wings will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. If you'd like to wager on Fabbri's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Robby Fabbri vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSDET, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Fabbri Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Fabbri has averaged 11:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Fabbri has netted a goal in a game eight times this year in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

Fabbri has a point in 10 of 21 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Fabbri has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

Fabbri's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Fabbri going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Fabbri Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 112 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 21 Games 3 15 Points 3 9 Goals 2 6 Assists 1

