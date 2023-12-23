Will Sean Kuraly Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 23?
In the upcoming contest versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Sean Kuraly to score a goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sean Kuraly score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kuraly stats and insights
- Kuraly has scored in six of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Kuraly has zero points on the power play.
- Kuraly's shooting percentage is 12.8%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have given up 103 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kuraly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|9:53
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|15:16
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|10:46
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:06
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:21
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:21
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Home
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.