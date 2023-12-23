Shayne Gostisbehere will be in action when the Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils meet on Saturday at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Gostisbehere in that upcoming Red Wings-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Shayne Gostisbehere vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Gostisbehere Season Stats Insights

Gostisbehere's plus-minus this season, in 19:03 per game on the ice, is -8.

Gostisbehere has a goal in six of 32 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Gostisbehere has a point in 13 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Gostisbehere has an assist in 11 of 32 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Gostisbehere has an implied probability of 43.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Gostisbehere going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Gostisbehere Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 112 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 32 Games 9 24 Points 4 6 Goals 0 18 Assists 4

