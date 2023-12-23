If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Toledo and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Toledo ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-3 0-0 NR NR 39

Toledo's best wins

Toledo registered its best win of the season on December 6, when it grabbed a 69-46 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 72) in the RPI. With 20 points, Quinesha Lockett was the top scorer against Michigan. Second on the team was Sophia Wiard, with 14 points.

Next best wins

60-49 on the road over JMU (No. 102/RPI) on November 8

74-73 over SMU (No. 214/RPI) on November 24

73-58 over North Dakota State (No. 222/RPI) on November 25

78-65 on the road over Oakland (No. 273/RPI) on December 17

65-35 at home over Loyola (MD) (No. 298/RPI) on December 10

Toledo's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, the Rockets have two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Toledo has been given the 45th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Rockets have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with 11 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 16 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Toledo has 19 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Toledo's next game

Matchup: Toledo Rockets vs. Hillsdale Chargers

Toledo Rockets vs. Hillsdale Chargers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

