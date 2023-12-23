The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5) play the Toledo Rockets (5-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Toledo vs. West Virginia Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Toledo Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toledo Players to Watch

  • Ra'Heim Moss: 16.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Dante Maddox Jr.: 15.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tyler Cochran: 10.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Javan Simmons: 12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Sonny Wilson: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • Jesse Edwards: 16.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Quinn Slazinski: 17.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kobe Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Ofri Naveh: 5.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Josiah Harris: 5.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toledo vs. West Virginia Stat Comparison

West Virginia Rank West Virginia AVG Toledo AVG Toledo Rank
344th 64.2 Points Scored 79.8 86th
63rd 65.8 Points Allowed 77.1 307th
141st 37.7 Rebounds 30.3 352nd
134th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 7.6 287th
314th 5.7 3pt Made 6.1 289th
277th 11.9 Assists 12.9 213th
114th 11.1 Turnovers 10.8 102nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.