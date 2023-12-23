The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5) play the Toledo Rockets (5-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Toledo vs. West Virginia Game Information

Toledo Players to Watch

Ra'Heim Moss: 16.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Dante Maddox Jr.: 15.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyler Cochran: 10.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Javan Simmons: 12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Sonny Wilson: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

West Virginia Players to Watch

Jesse Edwards: 16.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK

16.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK Quinn Slazinski: 17.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Kobe Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Ofri Naveh: 5.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Josiah Harris: 5.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Toledo vs. West Virginia Stat Comparison

West Virginia Rank West Virginia AVG Toledo AVG Toledo Rank 344th 64.2 Points Scored 79.8 86th 63rd 65.8 Points Allowed 77.1 307th 141st 37.7 Rebounds 30.3 352nd 134th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 7.6 287th 314th 5.7 3pt Made 6.1 289th 277th 11.9 Assists 12.9 213th 114th 11.1 Turnovers 10.8 102nd

