The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7) take on the Toledo Rockets (6-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Toledo vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Toledo Stats Insights

The Rockets have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.

Toledo has put together a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.7% from the field.

The Rockets are the 334th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 206th.

The Rockets put up an average of 78.7 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 67.7 the Mountaineers give up.

Toledo is 6-4 when it scores more than 67.7 points.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Toledo scored more points at home (90.5 per game) than away (82.1) last season.

The Rockets conceded 74.4 points per game at home last season, and 77.4 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Toledo made fewer 3-pointers away (8.2 per game) than at home (9.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (39.9%) than at home (42.5%) as well.

Toledo Upcoming Schedule