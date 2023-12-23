The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7) take on the Toledo Rockets (6-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Toledo vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Toledo Stats Insights

  • The Rockets have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.
  • Toledo has put together a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.7% from the field.
  • The Rockets are the 334th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 206th.
  • The Rockets put up an average of 78.7 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 67.7 the Mountaineers give up.
  • Toledo is 6-4 when it scores more than 67.7 points.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Toledo scored more points at home (90.5 per game) than away (82.1) last season.
  • The Rockets conceded 74.4 points per game at home last season, and 77.4 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Toledo made fewer 3-pointers away (8.2 per game) than at home (9.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (39.9%) than at home (42.5%) as well.

Toledo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Northern Iowa W 84-80 Savage Arena
12/13/2023 Marshall W 88-87 Savage Arena
12/20/2023 Vermont L 86-60 Savage Arena
12/23/2023 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum
1/2/2024 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio
1/5/2024 Miami (OH) - Savage Arena

