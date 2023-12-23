How to Watch Toledo vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7) take on the Toledo Rockets (6-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Toledo vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Toledo Stats Insights
- The Rockets have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.
- Toledo has put together a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.7% from the field.
- The Rockets are the 334th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 206th.
- The Rockets put up an average of 78.7 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 67.7 the Mountaineers give up.
- Toledo is 6-4 when it scores more than 67.7 points.
Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Toledo scored more points at home (90.5 per game) than away (82.1) last season.
- The Rockets conceded 74.4 points per game at home last season, and 77.4 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Toledo made fewer 3-pointers away (8.2 per game) than at home (9.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (39.9%) than at home (42.5%) as well.
Toledo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 84-80
|Savage Arena
|12/13/2023
|Marshall
|W 88-87
|Savage Arena
|12/20/2023
|Vermont
|L 86-60
|Savage Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|1/2/2024
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|1/5/2024
|Miami (OH)
|-
|Savage Arena
