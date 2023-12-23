The Toledo Rockets (6-5) face the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the West Virginia vs. Toledo matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Toledo vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Toledo vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline Toledo Moneyline BetMGM West Virginia (-4.5) 154.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel West Virginia (-4.5) 154.5 -184 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Toledo vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

Toledo has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Rockets have won their only game this season when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

West Virginia has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Mountaineers have hit the over just twice.

