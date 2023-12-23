2024 NCAA Bracketology: Wright State Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Can we count on Wright State to secure a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
Want to bet on Wright State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Wright State ranks
|Record
|Horizon Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-6
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|151
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wright State's best wins
Against the Marshall Thundering Herd on November 27, Wright State picked up its best win of the season, which was an 89-78 home victory. Layne Ferrell, as the top scorer in the win over Marshall, put up 17 points, while Alexis Hutchison was second on the team with 15.
Next best wins
- 66-61 over Presbyterian (No. 231/RPI) on December 22
- 72-63 on the road over Indiana State (No. 302/RPI) on November 18
- 79-67 at home over IUPUI (No. 306/RPI) on November 30
- 81-67 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 332/RPI) on December 9
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wright State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Wright State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Raiders are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Wright State has been handed the 187th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.
- Of the Raiders' 18 remaining games this season, nine are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records above .500.
- Wright St's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Wright State's next game
- Matchup: Youngstown State Penguins vs. Wright State Raiders
- Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Wright State games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.