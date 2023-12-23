Saturday's contest features the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) and the Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) facing off at Cintas Center (on December 23) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-71 victory for Xavier.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 74, Seton Hall 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Seton Hall

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-3.4)

Xavier (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Xavier's record against the spread so far this season is 7-5-0, while Seton Hall's is 4-7-1. Both the Musketeers and the Pirates are 5-7-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers have a +55 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.6 points per game. They're putting up 75.4 points per game to rank 174th in college basketball and are giving up 70.8 per outing to rank 179th in college basketball.

Xavier averages 39.9 rebounds per game (57th in college basketball) while allowing 36.8 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.1 boards per game.

Xavier connects on 6.3 three-pointers per game (286th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.3 on average.

The Musketeers average 91.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (256th in college basketball), and give up 86.0 points per 100 possessions (85th in college basketball).

Xavier has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (261st in college basketball action) while forcing 11.8 (203rd in college basketball).

Seton Hall Performance Insights

The Pirates' +84 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.6 points per game (168th in college basketball) while allowing 68.6 per contest (126th in college basketball).

Seton Hall ranks 162nd in college basketball at 37.2 rebounds per game. That's 5.5 more than the 31.7 its opponents average.

Seton Hall connects on 5.4 three-pointers per game (328th in college basketball), 2.7 fewer than its opponents.

Seton Hall has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.5 per game (154th in college basketball) while forcing 12.7 (125th in college basketball).

