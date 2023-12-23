Saturday's game at Cintas Center has the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) squaring off against the Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) at 2:00 PM (on December 23). Our computer prediction projects a 74-71 win for Xavier, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier is projected to cover the point spread (3.5) against Seton Hall. The two sides are expected to fall short of the 147 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Line: Xavier -3.5

Xavier -3.5 Point Total: 147

147 Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -164, Seton Hall +140

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 74, Seton Hall 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Seton Hall

Pick ATS: Xavier (-3.5)



Xavier (-3.5) Pick OU: Under (147)



Xavier has gone 7-5-0 against the spread, while Seton Hall's ATS record this season is 4-7-1. Both the Musketeers and the Pirates are 5-7-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. The two teams score an average of 151 points per game, four more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers average 75.4 points per game (173rd in college basketball) while allowing 70.8 per outing (179th in college basketball). They have a +55 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Xavier grabs 39.9 rebounds per game (59th in college basketball) while allowing 36.8 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.1 boards per game.

Xavier connects on 6.3 three-pointers per game (286th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.3 on average.

The Musketeers score 91.6 points per 100 possessions (254th in college basketball), while allowing 86 points per 100 possessions (87th in college basketball).

Xavier and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Musketeers commit 12.8 per game (264th in college basketball) and force 11.8 (197th in college basketball action).

Seton Hall Performance Insights

The Pirates' +84 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by seven points per game) is a result of putting up 75.6 points per game (168th in college basketball) while allowing 68.6 per contest (125th in college basketball).

Seton Hall grabs 37.2 rebounds per game (159th in college basketball) while allowing 31.7 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.5 boards per game.

Seton Hall hits 5.4 three-pointers per game (332nd in college basketball), 2.7 fewer than its opponents.

Seton Hall has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.5 per game (154th in college basketball) while forcing 12.7 (129th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.