Saturday's game that pits the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) against the Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 74-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Xavier, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on December 23.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 74, Seton Hall 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Seton Hall

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-3.3)

Xavier (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Xavier has gone 7-5-0 against the spread, while Seton Hall's ATS record this season is 4-7-1. Both the Musketeers and the Pirates are 5-7-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers outscore opponents by 4.6 points per game (scoring 75.4 points per game to rank 180th in college basketball while giving up 70.8 per outing to rank 180th in college basketball) and have a +55 scoring differential overall.

Xavier wins the rebound battle by 3.1 boards on average. It records 39.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 57th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.8 per contest.

Xavier knocks down 6.3 three-pointers per game (282nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.3 on average.

The Musketeers' 91.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 256th in college basketball, and the 86 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 83rd in college basketball.

Xavier has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (260th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.8 (207th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.