How to Watch Xavier vs. Seton Hall on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) aim to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- In games Xavier shoots better than 41.4% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
- The Musketeers are the 59th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates rank 159th.
- The 75.4 points per game the Musketeers score are 6.8 more points than the Pirates allow (68.6).
- Xavier has a 5-4 record when putting up more than 68.6 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Xavier posted 83.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged away from home (80.5).
- The Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 77.1 away from home.
- In home games, Xavier made 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to away from home (40.5%).
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 84-79
|Cintas Center
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|W 75-59
|Cintas Center
|12/20/2023
|@ St. John's
|L 81-66
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Cintas Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/10/2024
|UConn
|-
|Cintas Center
