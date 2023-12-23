The Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) hope to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights

  • This season, the Musketeers have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Pirates' opponents have knocked down.
  • Xavier is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Pirates are the 159th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Musketeers sit at 59th.
  • The Musketeers average 6.8 more points per game (75.4) than the Pirates allow (68.6).
  • When Xavier puts up more than 68.6 points, it is 5-4.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Xavier scored 83.6 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Musketeers surrendered 5.4 fewer points per game (71.7) than in road games (77.1).
  • Xavier averaged 7.2 threes per game with a 38.0% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.1, 40.5%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Cincinnati W 84-79 Cintas Center
12/16/2023 Winthrop W 75-59 Cintas Center
12/20/2023 @ St. John's L 81-66 Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 Seton Hall - Cintas Center
1/3/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
1/10/2024 UConn - Cintas Center

