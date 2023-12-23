How to Watch Xavier vs. Seton Hall on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) hope to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Xavier Stats Insights
- This season, the Musketeers have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Pirates' opponents have knocked down.
- Xavier is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Pirates are the 159th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Musketeers sit at 59th.
- The Musketeers average 6.8 more points per game (75.4) than the Pirates allow (68.6).
- When Xavier puts up more than 68.6 points, it is 5-4.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Xavier scored 83.6 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Musketeers surrendered 5.4 fewer points per game (71.7) than in road games (77.1).
- Xavier averaged 7.2 threes per game with a 38.0% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.1, 40.5%).
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 84-79
|Cintas Center
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|W 75-59
|Cintas Center
|12/20/2023
|@ St. John's
|L 81-66
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Cintas Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/10/2024
|UConn
|-
|Cintas Center
