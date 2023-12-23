The Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) will look to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Cintas Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Pirates allow to opponents.

In games Xavier shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The Pirates are the 159th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Musketeers sit at 59th.

The Musketeers put up 6.8 more points per game (75.4) than the Pirates give up (68.6).

When Xavier totals more than 68.6 points, it is 5-4.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier posted 83.6 points per game last season at home, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged away from home (80.5).

In 2022-23, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 77.1.

When playing at home, Xavier sunk 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in away games (40.5%).

