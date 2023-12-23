The Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Cintas Center. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Pirates allow to opponents.

Xavier has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 159th.

The 75.4 points per game the Musketeers score are 6.8 more points than the Pirates allow (68.6).

Xavier is 5-4 when scoring more than 68.6 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier averaged 83.6 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Musketeers ceded 71.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 77.1.

At home, Xavier sunk 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to in away games (40.5%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule