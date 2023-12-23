The Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) aim to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Cintas Center. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

Xavier has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates sit at 159th.

The Musketeers score 6.8 more points per game (75.4) than the Pirates allow (68.6).

Xavier has a 5-4 record when scoring more than 68.6 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier scored 83.6 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.

In home games, the Musketeers gave up 5.4 fewer points per game (71.7) than in road games (77.1).

Looking at three-point shooting, Xavier fared worse when playing at home last season, averaging 7.2 treys per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 40.5% percentage away from home.

