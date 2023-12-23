How to Watch Xavier vs. Seton Hall on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) aim to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Cintas Center. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- Xavier has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates sit at 159th.
- The Musketeers score 6.8 more points per game (75.4) than the Pirates allow (68.6).
- Xavier has a 5-4 record when scoring more than 68.6 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Xavier scored 83.6 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.
- In home games, the Musketeers gave up 5.4 fewer points per game (71.7) than in road games (77.1).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Xavier fared worse when playing at home last season, averaging 7.2 treys per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 40.5% percentage away from home.
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 84-79
|Cintas Center
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|W 75-59
|Cintas Center
|12/20/2023
|@ St. John's
|L 81-66
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|Cintas Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/10/2024
|UConn
|-
|Cintas Center
