The Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Cintas Center. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Xavier Stats Insights

This season, the Musketeers have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Pirates' opponents have hit.

In games Xavier shoots better than 41.4% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The Musketeers are the 59th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates rank 159th.

The 75.4 points per game the Musketeers score are 6.8 more points than the Pirates give up (68.6).

When Xavier scores more than 68.6 points, it is 5-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier put up 83.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 80.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 77.1.

When playing at home, Xavier drained 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.2) than away from home (8.1). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to away from home (40.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule