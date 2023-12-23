Saturday's Big East schedule includes the Xavier Musketeers (4-5, 0-0 Big East) against the Seton Hall Pirates (5-3, 0-0 Big East) at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Information

Xavier Players to Watch

  • Quincy Olivari: 16.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Desmond Claude: 16.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dayvion McKnight: 7.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Abou Ousmane: 7.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Gytis Nemeiksa: 8.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

Seton Hall Players to Watch

  • Kadary Richmond: 15.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dre Davis: 12.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jaden Bediako: 10.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Dylan Addae-Wusu: 7.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Al-Amir Dawes: 12.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier Rank Xavier AVG Seton Hall AVG Seton Hall Rank
10th 80.9 Points Scored 68.4 266th
292nd 74.1 Points Allowed 65.1 42nd
39th 37.7 Rebounds 35.1 162nd
155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th
182nd 7.4 3pt Made 5.8 324th
1st 19.1 Assists 12.2 249th
217th 12.2 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

