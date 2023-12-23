The Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Cintas Center as 3.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 147.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -3.5 147

Xavier Betting Records & Stats

Xavier's 12 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 147 points six times.

The average total in Xavier's matchups this year is 146.3, 0.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Musketeers have a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Xavier has won four of the seven games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Musketeers have a record of 4-2 in games where sportsbooks favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Xavier has a 62.3% chance to win.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147 % of Games Over 147 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 6 50% 75.4 151 70.8 139.4 148.2 Seton Hall 4 33.3% 75.6 151 68.6 139.4 139.7

Additional Xavier Insights & Trends

Xavier covered 13 times in 23 chances against the spread in conference action last season.

The 75.4 points per game the Musketeers score are 6.8 more points than the Pirates allow (68.6).

Xavier has a 5-4 record against the spread and a 5-4 record overall when putting up more than 68.6 points.

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 7-5-0 3-3 5-7-0 Seton Hall 4-7-1 1-2 5-7-0

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Xavier Seton Hall 15-2 Home Record 9-6 7-4 Away Record 6-7 8-8-1 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-3-1 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 12-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 6-4-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

