On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets square off with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Yegor Chinakhov going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Chinakhov stats and insights

Chinakhov has scored in eight of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has scored one goal versus the Maple Leafs this season in one game (five shots).

Chinakhov has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Chinakhov's shooting percentage is 20.5%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Chinakhov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 19:15 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 15:30 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 1 0 19:20 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 19:21 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:44 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 3 2 1 18:50 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:40 Home W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.