The Columbus Blue Jackets, Yegor Chinakhov among them, meet the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena. Thinking about a wager on Chinakhov in the Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Yegor Chinakhov vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Chinakhov Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Chinakhov has averaged 14:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

Chinakhov has netted a goal in a game eight times this year in 23 games played, including multiple goals once.

Chinakhov has a point in 10 games this season (out of 23), including multiple points four times.

Chinakhov has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

Chinakhov has an implied probability of 48.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Chinakhov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Chinakhov Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 103 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 23 Games 1 15 Points 2 9 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

