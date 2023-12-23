2024 NCAA Bracketology: Youngstown State March Madness Resume | December 25
When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Youngstown State be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.
How Youngstown State ranks
|Record
|Horizon League Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-3
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|118
Youngstown State's best wins
In terms of its best win this season, Youngstown State defeated the Cleveland State Vikings at home on November 29. The final score was 94-69. Brandon Rush, as the top scorer in the victory over Cleveland State, recorded 19 points, while Brett Thompson was second on the squad with 14.
Next best wins
- 75-68 at home over Utah Tech (No. 162/RPI) on November 17
- 78-72 on the road over Ohio (No. 275/RPI) on December 6
- 71-57 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 301/RPI) on December 2
- 72-68 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 308/RPI) on December 9
- 75-65 at home over Navy (No. 350/RPI) on December 21
Youngstown State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- The Penguins have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (five).
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Youngstown State has drawn the 162nd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.
- The Penguins have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with seven contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 16 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Youngstown St has 18 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.
Youngstown State's next game
- Matchup: Youngstown State Penguins vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies
- Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 2:30 PM ET
- Location: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
