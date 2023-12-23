When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Youngstown State be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Youngstown State ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 2-0 NR NR 118

Youngstown State's best wins

In terms of its best win this season, Youngstown State defeated the Cleveland State Vikings at home on November 29. The final score was 94-69. Brandon Rush, as the top scorer in the victory over Cleveland State, recorded 19 points, while Brett Thompson was second on the squad with 14.

Next best wins

75-68 at home over Utah Tech (No. 162/RPI) on November 17

78-72 on the road over Ohio (No. 275/RPI) on December 6

71-57 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 301/RPI) on December 2

72-68 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 308/RPI) on December 9

75-65 at home over Navy (No. 350/RPI) on December 21

Youngstown State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

The Penguins have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Youngstown State has drawn the 162nd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Penguins have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with seven contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 16 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Youngstown St has 18 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Youngstown State's next game

Matchup: Youngstown State Penguins vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Youngstown State Penguins vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 2:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 2:30 PM ET Location: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

