Will Zachary Werenski Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 23?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game against the Toronto Maple Leafs is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Zachary Werenski score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Werenski stats and insights
- Werenski has scored in one of 32 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has taken two shots in one game against the Maple Leafs this season, but has not scored.
- Werenski has picked up five assists on the power play.
- Werenski's shooting percentage is 1.2%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 103 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 20.8 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Werenski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|25:02
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|23:32
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|24:22
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|0
|2
|29:05
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|28:23
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|26:43
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|26:09
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|26:39
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|30:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|25:16
|Home
|W 4-2
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
