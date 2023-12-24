Amari Cooper did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up with the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. If you're looking for Cooper's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the air, Cooper has been targeted 113 times, with season stats of 985 yards on 61 receptions (16.1 per catch) and three TDs.

Amari Cooper Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

The Browns have one other receiver on the injury report this week: David Njoku (DNP/nir - rest): 69 Rec; 704 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Cooper 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 113 61 985 211 3 16.1

Cooper Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 37 0 Week 2 @Steelers 10 7 90 0 Week 3 Titans 8 7 116 1 Week 4 Ravens 6 1 16 0 Week 6 49ers 8 4 108 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 2 22 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 11 6 89 0 Week 9 Cardinals 5 5 139 1 Week 10 @Ravens 9 6 98 0 Week 11 Steelers 8 4 34 0 Week 12 @Broncos 6 2 16 0 Week 13 @Rams 5 3 34 0 Week 14 Jaguars 14 7 77 0 Week 15 Bears 8 4 109 1

