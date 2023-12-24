With the Cleveland Browns playing the Houston Texans in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Amari Cooper a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Cooper will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Amari Cooper score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a TD)

Cooper has racked up 61 catches for 985 yards, tops on his squad, and three TDs. He has been targeted 113 times, and averages 70.4 yards receiving per game.

Cooper has a touchdown catch in three of 14 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Amari Cooper Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 37 0 Week 2 @Steelers 10 7 90 0 Week 3 Titans 8 7 116 1 Week 4 Ravens 6 1 16 0 Week 6 49ers 8 4 108 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 2 22 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 11 6 89 0 Week 9 Cardinals 5 5 139 1 Week 10 @Ravens 9 6 98 0 Week 11 Steelers 8 4 34 0 Week 12 @Broncos 6 2 16 0 Week 13 @Rams 5 3 34 0 Week 14 Jaguars 14 7 77 0 Week 15 Bears 8 4 109 1

Rep Amari Cooper with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.