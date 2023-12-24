Amon-Ra St. Brown will be up against the 17th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Detroit Lions meet the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

St. Brown has a team-leading 1,175 receiving yards on 94 grabs (132 targets), with seven TDs, averaging 90.4 yards per game.

St. Brown vs. the Vikings

St. Brown vs the Vikings (since 2021): 4 GP / 73 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 73 REC YPG / REC TD Minnesota has given up 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Vikings have surrendered a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Minnesota on the season.

St. Brown will face the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this week. The Vikings allow 224 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Vikings have scored 17 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Vikings' defense is seventh in the NFL in that category.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 77.5 (-115)

St. Brown Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, St. Brown has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 61.5% of his games (eight of 13).

St. Brown has 26.5% of his team's target share (132 targets on 499 passing attempts).

He has 1,175 receiving yards on 132 targets to rank 31st in league play with 8.9 yards per target.

St. Brown has seven games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 13 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has 14.9% of his team's 47 offensive touchdowns this season (seven).

With 18 red zone targets, St. Brown has been on the receiving end of 32.7% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.

St. Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 12/16/2023 Week 15 9 TAR / 7 REC / 112 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/10/2023 Week 14 8 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 TAR / 2 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 11 TAR / 9 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 8 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

