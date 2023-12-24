Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions meet the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 at U.S. Bank Stadium, where they'll be up against Byron Murphy and the Minnesota Vikings defense. For more stats and analysis on the Lions receivers' matchup against the Vikings' secondary, continue reading.

Lions vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Vikings 158.8 12.2 8 38 11.12

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Byron Murphy Insights

Amon-Ra St. Brown & the Lions' Offense

Amon-Ra St. Brown's 1,175 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 132 times and has collected 94 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Looking at the passing game, Detroit is averaging 253.5 yards (3,549 total), which is the fourth-best amount in the NFL.

The Lions score the fifth-most points in the NFL, 27.3 per game.

Detroit ranks 11th in the league in pass rate, averaging 35.6 pass attempts per game (499 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Lions rank 19th in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 55 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 39%.

Byron Murphy & the Vikings' Defense

Byron Murphy leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 57 tackles, four TFL, and 13 passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Minnesota is midde-of-the-pack this year, ranking 17th in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 3,136 (224 per game).

So far this season, the Vikings rank seventh in the NFL with 19.2 points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they rank 13th in total yards allowed with 316 given up per game.

Minnesota has allowed five players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed 15 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Byron Murphy Advanced Stats

Amon-Ra St. Brown Byron Murphy Rec. Targets 132 93 Def. Targets Receptions 94 13 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.5 62 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1175 57 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 90.4 4.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 495 4 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 18 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 3 Interceptions

