Who’s the Best Team in the Big Ten? See our Weekly Big Ten Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big Ten this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big Ten Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Purdue
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 30-1
- Odds to Win Big Ten: -149
- Overall Rank: 2nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: W 100-57 vs Jacksonville
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
2. Illinois
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +600
- Overall Rank: 6th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 62nd
- Last Game: W 97-73 vs Missouri
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Fairleigh Dickinson
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: BTN
3. Michigan State
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 23-8
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +1600
- Overall Rank: 13th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
- Last Game: W 99-55 vs Stony Brook
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Indiana State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
4. Ohio State
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 26-6
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +1600
- Overall Rank: 18th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 86th
- Last Game: W 78-36 vs New Orleans
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: West Virginia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
5. Wisconsin
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +1000
- Overall Rank: 24th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: W 80-53 vs Chicago State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Iowa
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: BTN
6. Michigan
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 15-16
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000
- Overall Rank: 42nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: L 106-101 vs Florida
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: McNeese
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: B1G+
7. Iowa
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 16-15
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +5000
- Overall Rank: 53rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 51st
- Last Game: W 103-81 vs UMBC
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Illinois
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: B1G+
8. Nebraska
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000
- Overall Rank: 57th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 168th
- Last Game: W 83-75 vs North Dakota
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: South Carolina State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: B1G+
9. Northwestern
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 19-12
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +2500
- Overall Rank: 70th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 141st
- Last Game: W 65-46 vs Arizona State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Jackson State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Peacock
10. Minnesota
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 16-15
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +15000
- Overall Rank: 84th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 316th
- Last Game: W 80-63 vs Ball State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Maine
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Peacock
11. Rutgers
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 12-19
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000
- Overall Rank: 94th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 102nd
- Last Game: L 70-60 vs Mississippi State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Stonehill
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
12. Indiana
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 12-19
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +1600
- Overall Rank: 101st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 64th
- Last Game: W 83-66 vs North Alabama
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Kennesaw State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: B1G+
13. Penn State
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 10-21
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +8000
- Overall Rank: 103rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 153rd
- Last Game: W 72-55 vs Le Moyne
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Rider
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: B1G+
14. Maryland
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 11-20
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +3000
- Overall Rank: 111th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 245th
- Last Game: W 69-60 vs UCLA
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Coppin State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.