Brock Wright did not participate in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions match up against the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Take a look at Wright's stats below.

Wright's season stats include 91 yards on 13 receptions (7.0 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 14 times.

Brock Wright Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

No other receivers are on the injury list for the Lions.

Week 16 Injury Reports

Lions vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Wright 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 14 13 91 49 1 7.0

Wright Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 2 2 17 0 Week 5 Panthers 3 3 16 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Raiders 1 1 5 0 Week 10 @Chargers 3 2 23 1 Week 12 Packers 1 1 9 0 Week 13 @Saints 1 1 8 0 Week 14 @Bears 2 2 6 0

