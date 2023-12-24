Browns vs. Texans Injury Report — Week 16
For their matchup against the Houston Texans (8-6) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, December 24 at 1:00 PM , the Cleveland Browns (9-5) have 13 players on the injury report.
Watch the Browns in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
In their last game, the Browns won 20-17 over the Chicago Bears.
The Texans' last game was a 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Joe Flacco
|QB
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Ethan Pocic
|C
|Stinger
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Denzel Ward
|CB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Anthony Walker
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Jordan Kunaszyk
|LB
|Calf
|Out
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
|DE
|Pectoral
|Out
|Juan Thornhill
|S
|Calf
|Out
|Joel Bitonio
|OG
|Back
|Questionable
|Wyatt Teller
|OG
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|David Njoku
|TE
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Geron Christian
|OT
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Nick Harris
|C
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Houston Texans Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Shaq Mason
|OG
|Calf
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jimmie Ward
|S
|Concussion
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Maliek Collins
|DT
|Hip
|Questionable
|Blake Cashman
|LB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Steven Nelson
|CB
|Hand
|Full Participation In Practice
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Achilles
|Questionable
|Noah Brown
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Nico Collins
|WR
|Calf
|Questionable
|Brevin Jordan
|TE
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|George Fant
|OT
|Hip
|Full Participation In Practice
|Will Anderson Jr.
|DE
|Ankle
|Out
|John Metchie
|WR
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|Concussion
|Out
Browns vs. Texans Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Browns or the Texans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Browns Season Insights
- The Browns have the 17th-ranked offense this season (330.0 yards per game), and they've been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking best with only 261.1 yards allowed per game.
- The Browns are totaling 22.1 points per game on offense this year (12th in NFL), and they are allowing 20.6 points per game (12th) on the other side of the ball.
- Defensively, the Browns have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking best by surrendering only 158.9 passing yards per game. They rank 21st on offense (206.3 passing yards per game).
- Cleveland is totaling 123.7 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 10th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 11th, surrendering 102.2 rushing yards per game.
- The Browns own the fifth-worst turnover margin in the league at -7, forcing 23 turnovers (sixth in NFL) while turning it over 30 times (32nd in NFL).
Browns vs. Texans Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Browns (-3)
- Moneyline: Browns (-150), Texans (+125)
- Total: 40 points
Sign up to live bet on the Browns-Texans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.