For their matchup against the Houston Texans (8-6) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, December 24 at 1:00 PM , the Cleveland Browns (9-5) have 13 players on the injury report.

In their last game, the Browns won 20-17 over the Chicago Bears.

The Texans' last game was a 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joe Flacco QB Calf Limited Participation In Practice Ethan Pocic C Stinger Limited Participation In Practice Denzel Ward CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Anthony Walker LB Knee Out Jordan Kunaszyk LB Calf Out Myles Garrett DE NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE Pectoral Out Juan Thornhill S Calf Out Joel Bitonio OG Back Questionable Wyatt Teller OG NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice David Njoku TE NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Geron Christian OT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Nick Harris C Knee Full Participation In Practice

Houston Texans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Shaq Mason OG Calf Did Not Participate In Practice Jimmie Ward S Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Maliek Collins DT Hip Questionable Blake Cashman LB Hamstring Out Steven Nelson CB Hand Full Participation In Practice Denzel Perryman LB Achilles Questionable Noah Brown WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Nico Collins WR Calf Questionable Brevin Jordan TE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice George Fant OT Hip Full Participation In Practice Will Anderson Jr. DE Ankle Out John Metchie WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice C.J. Stroud QB Concussion Out

Browns vs. Texans Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV Info: CBS

CBS

Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Browns Season Insights

The Browns have the 17th-ranked offense this season (330.0 yards per game), and they've been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking best with only 261.1 yards allowed per game.

The Browns are totaling 22.1 points per game on offense this year (12th in NFL), and they are allowing 20.6 points per game (12th) on the other side of the ball.

Defensively, the Browns have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking best by surrendering only 158.9 passing yards per game. They rank 21st on offense (206.3 passing yards per game).

Cleveland is totaling 123.7 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 10th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 11th, surrendering 102.2 rushing yards per game.

The Browns own the fifth-worst turnover margin in the league at -7, forcing 23 turnovers (sixth in NFL) while turning it over 30 times (32nd in NFL).

Browns vs. Texans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Browns (-3)

Browns (-3) Moneyline: Browns (-150), Texans (+125)

Browns (-150), Texans (+125) Total: 40 points

