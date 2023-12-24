For their matchup against the Houston Texans (8-6) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, December 24 at 1:00 PM , the Cleveland Browns (9-5) have 13 players on the injury report.

Watch the Browns in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

In their last game, the Browns won 20-17 over the Chicago Bears.

The Texans' last game was a 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Joe Flacco QB Calf Limited Participation In Practice
Ethan Pocic C Stinger Limited Participation In Practice
Denzel Ward CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice
Anthony Walker LB Knee Out
Jordan Kunaszyk LB Calf Out
Myles Garrett DE NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE Pectoral Out
Juan Thornhill S Calf Out
Joel Bitonio OG Back Questionable
Wyatt Teller OG NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
David Njoku TE NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Geron Christian OT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice
Nick Harris C Knee Full Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Houston Texans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Shaq Mason OG Calf Did Not Participate In Practice
Jimmie Ward S Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice
Maliek Collins DT Hip Questionable
Blake Cashman LB Hamstring Out
Steven Nelson CB Hand Full Participation In Practice
Denzel Perryman LB Achilles Questionable
Noah Brown WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Nico Collins WR Calf Questionable
Brevin Jordan TE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice
George Fant OT Hip Full Participation In Practice
Will Anderson Jr. DE Ankle Out
John Metchie WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice
C.J. Stroud QB Concussion Out

Browns vs. Texans Game Info

Rep the Browns or the Texans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Browns Season Insights

  • The Browns have the 17th-ranked offense this season (330.0 yards per game), and they've been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking best with only 261.1 yards allowed per game.
  • The Browns are totaling 22.1 points per game on offense this year (12th in NFL), and they are allowing 20.6 points per game (12th) on the other side of the ball.
  • Defensively, the Browns have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking best by surrendering only 158.9 passing yards per game. They rank 21st on offense (206.3 passing yards per game).
  • Cleveland is totaling 123.7 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 10th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 11th, surrendering 102.2 rushing yards per game.
  • The Browns own the fifth-worst turnover margin in the league at -7, forcing 23 turnovers (sixth in NFL) while turning it over 30 times (32nd in NFL).

Browns vs. Texans Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Browns (-3)
  • Moneyline: Browns (-150), Texans (+125)
  • Total: 40 points

Sign up to live bet on the Browns-Texans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.