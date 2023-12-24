The Houston Texans (8-6) host the Cleveland Browns (9-5) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Before the Browns take on the Texans, here are the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Browns vs. Texans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Browns 3 40 -150 +125

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Browns vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland's outings this year have an average total of 38.5, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Browns have put together a record of 9-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Browns are 6-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 85.7% of those games).

Cleveland has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Houston Texans

The Texans have combined with their opponents to score more than 40 points in six of 14 games this season.

Houston has a 42.5-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 2.5 more points than this game's total.

The Texans have put together a record of 7-7-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Texans have won five out of the eight games in which they've been the underdog.

Houston is 4-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

Browns vs. Texans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Browns 22.1 13 20.6 11 38.5 7 14 Texans 21.9 15 21.1 14 42.5 6 14

Browns vs. Texans Betting Insights & Trends

Browns

Over its past three games, Cleveland has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, Cleveland has gone over the total twice.

The Browns have scored 20 more points than their opponents this season (1.5 per game), and the Texans have scored just 11 more points than their opponents (0.8 per game).

Texans

In its last three games, Houston has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In the Texans' past three games, they have hit the over once.

The Browns have put up a total of 20 more points than their opponents this year (1.5 per game), and the Texans have outscored opponents by only 11 points (0.8 per game).

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 38.5 38.3 38.8 Implied Team Total AVG 21.4 21.4 21.3 ATS Record 9-5-0 7-1-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 7-5-2 1-5-2 6-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 5-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-1 1-3

Texans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.5 43.8 41.3 Implied Team Total AVG 23.3 23.3 23.3 ATS Record 7-7-0 3-4-0 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-9-0 2-5-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-0 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-3 2-1 3-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.