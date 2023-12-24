Will David Montgomery Score a Touchdown Against the Vikings in Week 16?
When the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings square off in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will David Montgomery find his way into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.
Will David Montgomery score a touchdown against the Vikings?
Odds to score a TD this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Montgomery has had 178 attempts for a team-leading 855 rushing yards (77.7 per game) and scored 10 touchdowns.
- Montgomery also has 103 receiving yards (9.4 per game) on 14 catches.
- Montgomery has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this season, and has scored in eight games.
David Montgomery Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|21
|74
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|16
|67
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|32
|121
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|19
|109
|1
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|6
|14
|0
|1
|19
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|12
|116
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|12
|76
|1
|2
|22
|0
|Week 12
|Packers
|15
|71
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Saints
|18
|56
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 14
|@Bears
|10
|66
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 15
|Broncos
|17
|85
|0
|2
|-3
|0
