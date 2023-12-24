Will David Njoku Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
David Njoku did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 16 matchup against the Houston Texans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Njoku's stats can be found below.
Entering Week 16, Njoku has 69 receptions for 704 yards -- 10.2 yards per catch -- and five receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 106 occasions.
David Njoku Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- The Browns have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Amari Cooper (DNP/nir - rest): 61 Rec; 985 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Browns vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Game Time: 1:00 PM
Njoku 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|106
|69
|704
|484
|5
|10.2
Njoku Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|3
|2
|24
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|4
|4
|48
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|4
|4
|20
|0
|Week 4
|Ravens
|7
|6
|46
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|4
|3
|24
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|9
|5
|54
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|8
|4
|77
|1
|Week 9
|Cardinals
|6
|4
|26
|1
|Week 10
|@Ravens
|9
|6
|58
|0
|Week 11
|Steelers
|15
|7
|56
|0
|Week 12
|@Broncos
|9
|6
|59
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|6
|2
|17
|0
|Week 14
|Jaguars
|8
|6
|91
|2
|Week 15
|Bears
|14
|10
|104
|1
