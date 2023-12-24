Elijah Moore will be up against the eighth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Cleveland Browns take on the Houston Texans in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Moore has 560 receiving yards on 52 grabs (94 targets), with one TD, averaging 40.0 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Moore and the Browns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Moore vs. the Texans

Moore vs the Texans (since 2021): 1 GP / 46 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 46 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Houston in the 2023 season.

13 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Texans this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Houston on the season.

The 239.1 passing yards the Texans give up per contest makes them the 25th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Texans have the No. 1 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 14 this season (one per game).

Watch Browns vs Texans on Fubo!

Elijah Moore Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Moore with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Moore Receiving Insights

Moore, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 14 games this season.

Moore has 17.9% of his team's target share (94 targets on 525 passing attempts).

He is averaging 6.0 yards per target (111th in NFL play), picking up 560 yards on 94 passes thrown his way.

Moore, in 14 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 3.6% of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Moore (nine red zone targets) has been targeted 17.6% of the time in the red zone (51 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/3/2023 Week 13 12 TAR / 4 REC / 83 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 3 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 6 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.