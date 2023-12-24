The Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans are slated to meet in a Week 16 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Harrison Bryant find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Harrison Bryant score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Bryant's stat line this season shows 10 catches for 61 yards and three scores. He averages 5.1 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 16 times.

Bryant has a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Harrison Bryant Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 2 5 1 Week 2 @Steelers 2 0 0 0 Week 3 Titans 0 0 0 Week 4 Ravens 1 1 2 0 Week 6 49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Ravens 1 1 3 0 Week 12 @Broncos 1 1 2 1 Week 13 @Rams 5 5 49 1 Week 15 Bears 1 0 0 0

