Will Jahmyr Gibbs Score a Touchdown Against the Vikings in Week 16?
When the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings match up in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Jahmyr Gibbs score a touchdown? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.
Will Jahmyr Gibbs score a touchdown against the Vikings?
Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- This season Gibbs has taken 139 carries for 792 yards (66 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Gibbs also has 47 catches for 296 receiving yards (24.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- Gibbs has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this year. He has scored on the ground in six games in all.
- He, in 12 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.
Jahmyr Gibbs Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|7
|42
|0
|2
|18
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|7
|17
|0
|7
|39
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|17
|80
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|8
|40
|0
|4
|11
|0
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|11
|68
|1
|9
|58
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|26
|152
|1
|5
|37
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|14
|77
|2
|3
|35
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|8
|36
|1
|6
|59
|0
|Week 12
|Packers
|11
|54
|0
|4
|19
|0
|Week 13
|@Saints
|8
|60
|0
|1
|-6
|0
|Week 14
|@Bears
|11
|66
|1
|3
|16
|0
|Week 15
|Broncos
|11
|100
|1
|2
|8
|1
