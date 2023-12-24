When the Detroit Lions (10-4) and Minnesota Vikings (7-7) square off on December 24 at U.S. Bank Stadium, Jared Goff and Nick Mullens will be under center for their respective sides. Which quarterback has the edge in this contest? Find out below.

Lions vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

Jared Goff vs. Nick Mullens Matchup

Jared Goff 2023 Stats Nick Mullens 14 Games Played 2 67.1% Completion % 76.1% 3,727 (266.2) Passing Yards (Per Game) 386 (193) 26 Touchdowns 2 10 Interceptions 2 21 (1.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 10 (5) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Jared Goff Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 251.5 yards

: Over/Under 251.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Vikings Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Vikings' defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks seventh in the league with 269 points allowed (19.2 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Minnesota has given up 3,136 passing yards this year, ranking 17th in the league. In terms of passing TDs allowed, it ranks eighth in the NFL with 17.

Against the run, the Vikings rank fifth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,288 (92 per game) and fourth in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.7).

Defensively, Minnesota is 23rd in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 40.6%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks seventh at 48.6%.

Nick Mullens Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 260.5 yards

: Over/Under 260.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Lions Defensive Stats

