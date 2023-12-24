Joe Flacco was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 16 contest against the Houston Texans starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Flacco's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Flacco has thrown for 939 yards (313.0 per game) and seven touchdowns, with five picks. He has completed 57.9% of his passes (77-for-133), and has five carries for -2 yards.

Joe Flacco Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Calf

Week 16 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Flacco 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 77 133 57.9% 939 7 5 7.1 5 -2 0

Flacco Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 13 @Rams 23 44 254 2 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Jaguars 26 45 311 3 1 4 -1 0 Week 15 Bears 28 44 374 2 3 1 -1 0

