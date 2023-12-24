Kareem Hunt will be up against the sixth-best run defense in the league when his Cleveland Browns take on the Houston Texans in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

So far this year, Hunt has compiled 369 rushing yards on 118 attempts (30.8 ypg), while scoring seven rushing TDs. In addition, Hunt has 74 receiving yards (6.2 ypg) on 12 catches.

Hunt vs. the Texans

Hunt vs the Texans (since 2021): 2 GP / 53.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 53.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Texans have not given up 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Houston has allowed 13 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Texans have let three opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 93.5 rushing yards the Texans give up per outing makes them the sixth-ranked rush defense in the NFL this year.

The Texans' defense is ranked 26th in the NFL with 16 rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Browns Player Previews

Kareem Hunt Rushing Props vs. the Texans

Rushing Yards: 28.5 (-115)

Hunt Rushing Insights

Hunt has hit his rushing yards over in 45.5% of his opportunities (five of 11 games).

The Browns, who are 13th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.6% of the time while running 45.4%.

His team has attempted 436 rushes this season. He's taken 118 of those carries (27.1%).

Hunt has rushed for at least one touchdown six times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (25.0% of his team's 28 offensive TDs).

He has 23 carries in the red zone (46.0% of his team's 50 red zone rushes).

Hunt's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bears 12/17/2023 Week 15 7 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 ATT / 27 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/3/2023 Week 13 12 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

