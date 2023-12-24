Going into their game against the Minnesota Vikings (7-7), the Detroit Lions (10-4) currently are monitoring eight players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 24 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Lions defeated the Denver Broncos 42-17 in their last outing.

Last time out, the Vikings were beaten by the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24.

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jason Cabinda FB Knee Out Frank Ragnow C Knee Full Participation In Practice Jerry Jacobs CB Hamstring Out Derrick Barnes LB Shoulder Doubtful Chauncey Gardner-Johnson DB Pectoral Out Brock Wright TE Hip Out Penei Sewell OT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Levi Onwuzurike DL Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Alexander Mattison RB Ankle Questionable Brian O'Neill OT Ankle Questionable Jonathan Bullard DL Ankle Questionable Danielle Hunter OLB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jordan Hicks LB Shin Questionable Harrison Phillips DL Back Questionable Byron Murphy CB Hamstring Out Jalen Nailor WR Concussion Out Sheldon Day DL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Ivan Pace Jr. LB Shoulder Questionable

Lions vs. Vikings Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: FOX

Lions Season Insights

The Lions rank 14th in total defense this year (320.9 yards allowed per game), but they've been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 394.4 total yards per game.

On offense, the Lions have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best in the NFL by compiling 27.3 points per game. They rank 23rd on defense (23.6 points allowed per game).

The Lions rank 18th in pass defense this year (225 passing yards allowed per game), but they've been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 253.5 passing yards per game.

Detroit ranks eighth in run defense this season (95.9 rushing yards allowed per game), but has been shining on offense, ranking second-best in the NFL with 140.9 rushing yards per game.

The Lions have the 21st-ranked turnover margin in the league at -5, forcing 15 turnovers (24th in NFL) while turning it over 20 times (18th in NFL).

Lions vs. Vikings Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Lions (-3)

Lions (-3) Moneyline: Lions (-160), Vikings (+135)

Lions (-160), Vikings (+135) Total: 47.5 points

