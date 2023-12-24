The Detroit Lions (10-4) visit the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 in matchup between NFC North rivals at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is a 3.5-point underdog. The contest's point total is listed at 47.

Before the Lions square off against the Vikings, here are their recent betting insights and trends.

Lions vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline BetMGM Lions (-3.5) 47 -175 +145 FanDuel Lions (-3) 46.5 -178 +150

Detroit vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: FOX

Lions vs. Vikings Betting Insights

Detroit has a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lions have an ATS record of 4-3 as 3.5-point favorites or more.

Detroit games with a set total have hit the over nine times this season (64.3%).

Minnesota is 7-4-3 against the spread this season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more, the Vikings have two wins ATS (2-1-1).

Minnesota has seen four of its 14 games go over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.