Lions vs. Vikings: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Lions (10-4) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) play on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in a battle of NFC North opponents.
Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Lions and the Vikings.
Lions vs. Vikings Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Lions
|3
|47
|-155
|+130
Lions vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats
Detroit Lions
- Detroit has had an average of 46.5 points in their games this season, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Lions have covered the spread in a matchup nine times this season (9-5-0).
- The Lions have won nine of their 12 games as moneyline favorites this season (75%).
- Detroit has a record of 7-3 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (70%).
Minnesota Vikings
- The Vikings have played five games this season that ended with a combined score above 47 points.
- Minnesota's outings this season have a 44.5-point average over/under, 2.5 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Vikings have put together a 7-4-3 record against the spread this season.
- The Vikings have been underdogs in seven games this season and won three (42.9%) of those contests.
- Minnesota has entered six games this season as the underdog by +130 or more and is 3-3 in those contests.
Lions vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Lions
|27.3
|5
|23.6
|22
|46.5
|8
|14
|Vikings
|20.7
|21
|19.2
|6
|44.5
|5
|14
Lions vs. Vikings Betting Insights & Trends
Lions
- Detroit has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three games.
- In its past three contests, Detroit has hit the over twice.
- In contests versus teams in the same division, the Lions are averaging 25 points per game, while they own an overall season average of 27.3 points per game. Defensively, they are giving up 25.8 points per game in divisional matchups compared to 23.6 points per game in all games.
- The Lions have put up a total of 51 more points than their opponents this year (3.7 per game), and the Vikings have outscored opponents by 21 points (1.5 per game).
Vikings
- Minnesota has no wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall over its past three contests.
- In the Vikings' past three games, they have gone over the total once.
- The Vikings are scoring fewer points in divisional matchups (17.7 per game) than overall (20.7), but also allowing fewer points (11.7) than overall (19.2).
- The Lions have outscored opponents by a total of 51 points this season (3.7 per game), and the Vikings have put up 21 more points than their opponents (1.5 per game).
Lions Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.5
|46.6
|46.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.8
|26.7
|24.9
|ATS Record
|9-5-0
|4-3-0
|5-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-5-0
|5-2-0
|4-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|9-3
|5-2
|4-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
Vikings Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.5
|46.3
|43.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.9
|24.7
|23.3
|ATS Record
|7-4-3
|2-4-0
|5-0-3
|Over/Under Record
|4-10-0
|1-5-0
|3-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|0-2
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-4
|2-1
|1-3
