The Detroit Lions (10-4) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) play on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium in a battle of NFC North opponents.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Lions and the Vikings.

Lions vs. Vikings Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lions 3 47 -155 +130

Lions vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Lions

Detroit has had an average of 46.5 points in their games this season, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Lions have covered the spread in a matchup nine times this season (9-5-0).

The Lions have won nine of their 12 games as moneyline favorites this season (75%).

Detroit has a record of 7-3 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (70%).

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have played five games this season that ended with a combined score above 47 points.

Minnesota's outings this season have a 44.5-point average over/under, 2.5 fewer points than this game's total.

The Vikings have put together a 7-4-3 record against the spread this season.

The Vikings have been underdogs in seven games this season and won three (42.9%) of those contests.

Minnesota has entered six games this season as the underdog by +130 or more and is 3-3 in those contests.

Lions vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Lions 27.3 5 23.6 22 46.5 8 14 Vikings 20.7 21 19.2 6 44.5 5 14

Lions vs. Vikings Betting Insights & Trends

Lions

Detroit has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three games.

In its past three contests, Detroit has hit the over twice.

In contests versus teams in the same division, the Lions are averaging 25 points per game, while they own an overall season average of 27.3 points per game. Defensively, they are giving up 25.8 points per game in divisional matchups compared to 23.6 points per game in all games.

The Lions have put up a total of 51 more points than their opponents this year (3.7 per game), and the Vikings have outscored opponents by 21 points (1.5 per game).

Vikings

Minnesota has no wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall over its past three contests.

In the Vikings' past three games, they have gone over the total once.

The Vikings are scoring fewer points in divisional matchups (17.7 per game) than overall (20.7), but also allowing fewer points (11.7) than overall (19.2).

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.5 46.6 46.4 Implied Team Total AVG 25.8 26.7 24.9 ATS Record 9-5-0 4-3-0 5-2-0 Over/Under Record 9-5-0 5-2-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-3 5-2 4-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 46.3 43.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23.9 24.7 23.3 ATS Record 7-4-3 2-4-0 5-0-3 Over/Under Record 4-10-0 1-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 0-2 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 2-1 1-3

