Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 at Levi's Stadium, where they'll face Geno Stone and the Baltimore Ravens defense. For more stats and analysis on the 49ers receivers' matchup against the Ravens' pass defense, continue reading.

49ers vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Ravens 143 11 12 53 9.44

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Geno Stone Insights

Brandon Aiyuk & the 49ers' Offense

Brandon Aiyuk's 1,090 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 86 times and has registered 59 receptions and six touchdowns.

In the air, San Francisco has passed for 3,677 yards, or 262.6 per game -- that's the second-highest total in the league.

The 49ers are scoring 30.4 points per game, the third-most in the league.

San Francisco has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 27.9 times per game, which is worst in the NFL.

In the red zone, the 49ers have thrown the ball 54 times this season, placing them 20th in the league.

Geno Stone & the Ravens' Defense

Geno Stone has a team-high six interceptions to go along with 55 tackles and eight passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Baltimore is sixth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 2,600 (185.7 per game) and first in yards allowed per pass attempt (4.9).

So far this season, opposing offenses have struggled to find the end zone against the Ravens' defense, which ranks first in the NFL with 16.1 points allowed per game and second in the league with 287.9 yards allowed per contest.

Baltimore has allowed four players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

13 players have caught a touchdown against the Ravens this season.

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Geno Stone Advanced Stats

Brandon Aiyuk Geno Stone Rec. Targets 86 40 Def. Targets Receptions 59 8 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 18.5 26 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1090 55 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 83.8 3.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 309 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 6 Interceptions

