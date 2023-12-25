The Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) play a familiar opponent when they host the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in an AFC West battle.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Raiders

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: Nickelodeon

Chiefs vs. Raiders Insights

The Chiefs rack up just 2.8 more points per game (22.8) than the Raiders allow (20).

This year Las Vegas puts up just 1.4 more points per game (18.9) than Kansas City surrenders (17.5).

The Chiefs average 24.4 more yards per game (358.8) than the Raiders give up per outing (334.4).

Las Vegas averages just 8.3 fewer yards per game (284.9) than Kansas City allows per matchup (293.2).

This season, the Chiefs rack up 103.1 yards per game on the ground, 21.8 fewer than the Raiders allow per outing (124.9).

Las Vegas rushes for 83.7 yards per game, 26.7 fewer than the 110.4 Kansas City allows per contest.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over five more times (24 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Las Vegas has turned the ball over eight more times (24 total) than Kansas City has forced a turnover (16) this season.

Chiefs Home Performance

The Chiefs' average points scored at home (23.7) is higher than their overall average (22.8). But their average points allowed at home (15.9) is lower than overall (17.5).

The Chiefs' average yards gained at home (370.4) is higher than their overall average (358.8). But their average yards allowed at home (283.3) is lower than overall (293.2).

In home games, Kansas City accumulates 263.3 passing yards per game and gives up 163.7. That's more than it gains overall (255.6), and less than it allows (182.8).

The Chiefs' average rushing yards gained (107.1) and conceded (119.6) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 103.1 and 110.4, respectively.

The Chiefs' third-down percentages on offense (46.2%) and defense (34.8%) at home are both lower than their overall numbers of 46.6% and 36.7%, respectively.

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 at Green Bay L 27-19 NBC 12/10/2023 Buffalo L 20-17 CBS 12/17/2023 at New England W 27-17 FOX 12/25/2023 Las Vegas - CBS 12/31/2023 Cincinnati - CBS 1/7/2024 at Los Angeles - -

Raiders Away Performance

The Raiders score 13.8 points per game on the road (5.1 less than their overall average), and give up 25.7 in road games (5.7 more than overall).

On the road, the Raiders accumulate 242.2 yards per game and give up 374.3. That's less than they gain overall (284.9), but more than they allow (334.4).

Las Vegas' average yards passing in road games (184.3) is lower than its overall average (201.1). But its average yards allowed away from home (220) is higher than overall (209.6).

On the road, the Raiders rack up 57.8 rushing yards per game and give up 154.3. That's less than they gain overall (83.7), and more than they allow (124.9).

The Raiders' offensive third-down percentage in road games (26.2%) is lower than their overall average (35.2%). And their defensive third-down percentage in away games (44.7%) is higher than overall (42.5%).

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 Kansas City L 31-17 CBS 12/10/2023 Minnesota L 3-0 FOX 12/14/2023 Los Angeles W 63-21 Amazon Prime Video 12/25/2023 at Kansas City - CBS 12/31/2023 at Indianapolis - CBS 1/7/2024 Denver - -

