The Philadelphia 76ers (20-8) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Miami Heat (17-12) on December 25, 2023 at Kaseya Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and 76ers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Heat vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Heat vs 76ers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

Miami has a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at seventh.

The Heat put up only 2.2 more points per game (113.2) than the 76ers allow (111).

When Miami totals more than 111 points, it is 13-4.

76ers Stats Insights

The 76ers have shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.

This season, Philadelphia has a 13-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The 76ers are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The 76ers put up an average of 122.3 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 111.8 the Heat give up to opponents.

Philadelphia is 19-5 when it scores more than 111.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat are averaging 116.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 110.1 points per contest.

Miami cedes 116.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 107.3 away from home.

In terms of total threes made, the Heat have performed worse at home this season, averaging 12.9 threes per game, compared to 13.2 in away games. Meanwhile, they've posted a 40.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 38.7% mark when playing on the road.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

76ers Home & Away Comparison

At home the 76ers put up 123.6 points per game, 3.1 more than away (120.5). On defense they concede 109.9 points per game at home, 2.5 less than away (112.4).

At home, Philadelphia allows 109.9 points per game. Away, it concedes 112.4.

This year the 76ers are picking up fewer assists at home (25.8 per game) than on the road (26.6).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Dru Smith Out For Season Knee Josh Richardson Questionable Back Haywood Highsmith Questionable Head Jimmy Butler Questionable Calf

76ers Injuries