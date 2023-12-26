The Minnesota Golden Gophers should win their game against the Bowling Green Falcons at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 26, based on our computer projections. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Bowling Green (+3.5) Over (39.5) Minnesota 25, Bowling Green 24

Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Falcons.

The Falcons' ATS record is 7-4-0 this year.

Bowling Green is a 3-3 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year.

Out of the Falcons' 11 games with a set total, seven have hit the over (63.6%).

Bowling Green games this year have averaged an over/under of 45.6 points, 6.1 more than the point total in this matchup.

Minnesota Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Gophers have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this game.

Against the spread, the Golden Gophers are 3-9-0 this season.

Minnesota has an ATS record of 2-3 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Golden Gophers have played 12 games this year and five of them have gone over the total.

The average total for Minnesota games this season has been 44.9, 5.4 points higher than the total for this game.

Falcons vs. Golden Gophers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 20.2 26.9 21.4 22.7 18.4 32.8 Bowling Green 26.3 23.5 28.2 24.0 25.0 23.1

