The Quick Lane Bowl features a matchup of the Bowling Green Falcons (who are 5.5-point underdogs) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers on December 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 36.5 is set for the game.

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota game info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota statistical matchup

Minnesota Bowling Green 302.6 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327.8 (105th) 373.8 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.8 (22nd) 149.4 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.2 (86th) 153.2 (126th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.7 (108th) 16 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (86th) 19 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 27 (1st)

Minnesota leaders

On the ground, Terion Stewart has eight touchdowns and 762 yards (63.5 per game).

On the ground, Taron Keith has scored four touchdowns and picked up 390 yards (32.5 per game).

Keith also has 44 receptions for 457 yards and three TDs.

In 12 games, Connor Bazelak has thrown for 1,709 yards (142.4 per game), with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.2%.

Bowling Green leaders

In 12 games for the Golden Gophers, Athan Kaliakmanis has led the charge with 1,838 yards (153.2 yards per game) while putting up 14 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 53.1% completion percentage.

Kaliakmanis has been helping the offense on the ground, as he's rushed for 94 yards (1.3 YPC) and two rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

Daniel Jackson has been a key cog for the Golden Gophers, totaling 831 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 57 catches.

Darius Taylor has contributed to the Golden Gophers' offense by scampering for 591 yards (49.3 yards per carry) and four rushing touchdowns.

